Flights to take off from Rs 384 crore Shivamogga airport in a year, says Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that flights will commence from the Shivamogga airport in a year. He visited the airport site and inspected the ongoing work at Sogane on Tuesday.

Yediyurappa told reporters that the work being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 384 crore is now going at a faster pace. “I have asked the contractor to speed up the work more and carry it out day and night. The construction of the runway and compound wall is in progress in the first phase. We are expecting the commencement of flight operations in one year. The airport will also have facilities for ensuring night landing of aircrafts. This airport will add a fillip to the growth of industries in the region,” he said.

The CM said that the second phase of tender for the construction of a terminal building and other infrastructure development will be floated shortly. “To avoid any delay, I have asked the officials and contractors concerned to take up work simultaneously instead of one by one. There is no dearth of funds for the project. So far, 1.7 km of runway is ready. As there is a need for crushed stone, I had asked the DC to permit the extraction of stone from four acres of land nearby. Permission is given now. Once the quarrying is over, the land should be filled with mud,” he said.

Yediyurappa said when compared to his last visit a few months back, there has been significant progress in the execution of the project. “I will visit the spot again in two months to inspect the progress of the work," he added.