FDA question paper leak: Former coaching centre owner held

The accused has been identified as Shivaling Patil, who hails from Gokak in Belagavi.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police investigating the First Division Assistant (FDA) exam question paper leak case, have arrested a man, who was running a coaching centre and had given question paper to candidates.

The accused has been identified as Shivaling Patil, who hails from Gokak in Belagavi. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the accused was arrested after investigations revealed that he had obtained questions paper from Rachappa, who is already arrested. “He contacted the candidates and had given the paper obtained from Rachappa. His coaching centre was shut down a year ago,” Patil added.

Sources said that accused Patil had opened a furniture shop after he closed the coaching centre. The police have so far arrested 25 people including three KPSC staff. “Patil’s involvement in the case had emerged after Rachappa’s cousin Venkatesh, a physical education teacher, was arrested last week. The questioning of Rachappa and Venkatesh revealed that Patil had also taken the question paper from them and had distributed it to several candidates,” a source said.

“Patil had gone absconding soon after knowing about the arrest of Rachappa on January 23. He had fled Belagavi and had not opened his furniture shop. Based on a specific input that he was coming to Gokak, a police team camped there and nabbed him. A preliminary probe has revealed that he had taken money from several candidates even before he got a copy of the question paper. We are trying to trace those who have got question paper from him,” the source added.
 

