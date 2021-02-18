Disha Ravi's arrest: Parents begin e-campaign in Bengaluru, say India failing its youngsters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents of teenagers and young adults on Wednesday began an online campaign, seeking safety and freedom of youngsters from the government.

Along with demanding the immediate release of Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old environmental activist and graduate of Mount Carmel College, by Delhi Police, dropping of the “farcical investigation” and repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition law, the parents want the State government to ensure that procedures established in constitutional and criminal law are adhered to.

“As parents, we know that all-round development of children and youth is only possible when they are exposed to different viewpoints, when they can debate and stand for or against any position. By criminalising young people’s speech, thoughts and lawful actions, India fails its future citizens,” they said.

The arrest was carried out in complete violation of procedures established both in constitutional and criminal law, they alleged.

The arbitrariness of this case, which criminalises an ordinary tool used both by the government and social movements, will have a chilling effect on the youth and parents alike. The “abduction of Disha” showed that young persons with a sense of curiosity and passion to change the world were not safe in today’s India, they said.

They recalled and condemned the incarceration of young women activists Amulya Leona, Nodeep Kaur and Gulfisha Fatima. “It is a matter of shame that the government of Karnataka, which has the responsibility of protecting the right to life of our people, has abdicated its responsibility,” they added, condemning the call by an elected member to “exterminate” Disha, and equating her actions to terrorism.