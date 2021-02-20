STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Experts slam Karnataka govt's move to trim intro to lesson on Jainism, Buddhism

The Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board had met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa objecting to parts of the chapter titled 'The Rise of the New Religions'.

Published: 20th February 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government's decision to trim the introduction to a lesson on Jainism and Buddhism in Class 6 social science textbook has drawn criticism and been slammed by experts. The Karnataka Textbook Society recently had ordered the omission of the 'forward of the chapter, which pertains to the origins of Buddhism and Jainism. The circular directed that the chapter neither be taught nor used for evaluation for the current academic year.

The circular, sent by The Karnataka Textbook Society, a statutory body that is the primary publisher of textbooks for the state education board, on Febuary 17, reportedly two months after the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa objecting to parts of the chapter titled 'The Rise of the New Religions'.

According to the lesson, it was a prominent belief that performing the rituals was the only way to achieve salvation and common people could not afford the expensive rituals and failed to understand the chants because they were in Sanskrit. Buddhism and Jainism taught simpler ways of salvation and hence people preferred these new religions, the chapter states.

Part of the foreword read -- "In Yagayajna, food items and milk and ghee are consumed. For the purpose farming (as rituals), animals were sacrificed, and this caused a scarcity of food...Those called Brahmins in the society had certain previleges. However, Kshatriyas came into prominence. Over the years, Khatriyas became an alternative to Brahmins and new religions arose due to them -- Jainism and Buddhism was thus born."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar S on Saturday said, "it was impertinent for sixth standard students to study this, and would be appropriate for discussion at a later stage," he said.
However this decision of the government drew flak from various quarters— for one, the government should have sought the advise of an expert committee before trimming the chapter, which had historical facts.

Recalling how the trimming of the foreword was arrived at, Suresh Kumar said that he received a call from Mantralaya Swami who asked if the content was appropriate for class 6 students. The minister said that after contemplation, he wondered if the content was appropriate for students who were 10-11 years of age.

"Sentiments of any community could not be hurt. More so, seeds of hate to another community should not be sown in the minds of students," he said.

"In the same class, lesson 6 teaches about Christianity and Islam and does not have a foreword that misinforms about another community or caste. Any such provocative writing will not help the society and instead causes hurt to a community or caste," he added.

He discussed with one expert when he was convinced that the text was unnecessary for young minds. Hence, the minister said that foreword was considered unnecessary and is planned to be trimmed from the syllabus and a circular was issued by the Karnataka Textbook Society in the regard on February 17.

"Other aspects of the lesson will remain untouched, " he affirmed.

Following the minister’s diktat, Swaraj Abhiyan Karnataka demanded the Government immediately withdraw the notification and stop its attempts to hide the truth from young minds.

"You cannot teach children history without telling the truth in the guise that it is hurting the sentiments of a section of the society. Young students have the right to know how animals were sacrificed in the name of Yaga-Yagnas. This along with burning of food grains, milk and ghee in Yaga-Yagnas resulted in severe shortage of food, and sacrificing animals that were used in farming affected the food production severely,'' said Elavathi Manohar, General Secretary of Swaraj Abhiyan.

For your convenience, you cannot change history even if it is to appease a section. At least, the matter should be referred to the Expert Committee that drafted the Text Books,'' added Manohar.

An official at the helm of relooking into the class 8-10 syllabi for revision, said that the government ought to have referred the matter to an expert committee. Sentiments of any community cannot be hurt, however, historical facts have to be upheld, he added.

Meanwhile, the department of public instruction has been instructed to form a committee including experts and teachers to identify any content in textbooks from class 1 to 10 which are hurtful to the sentiments of any community and take necessary action.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka government Jainism Buddhism Karnataka Textbook Society Karnataka students
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp