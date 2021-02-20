STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Smart elephants smash through rail barricades, stump forest officials

Tall claims of experts and forest department officials that rail barricades will help control the man-elephant menace have now been busted.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rail barricades broken by elephants at Veeranahosahalli range

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tall claims of experts and forest department officials that rail barricades will help control the man-elephant menace have now been busted.In the last one week, elephants in three different locations of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve (NTR) have crashed through and uprooted rail barricades to make their way into nearby villages, forcing the forest department to look at other ways to control the conflict and even re-think whether rail barricades are ideal in mitigating the elephant menace. 

The latest incident was reported on Friday at Veeranahosahalli range, where a tusker broke the rails. The earlier two incidents were from Kollavige and Mudugunur villages. “Normally, we used to see elephants squeezing their way through or climbing over the rails. But now they have broken the barricades and entered the villages, destroying crops and properties. Elephants have managed to identify weak spots in the rails and bumped into them repeatedly to break out,” NTR Director D Mahesh Kumar told TNIE.  

Now as a trial, NTR is electrifying the rail barricade with solar power on a 7 km stretch at Antharsanthe and DB Kuppe to see whether it is effective. The latest incidents have forced the forest department to keep its plan on hold to erect rails at forest patches, including Bhadra and Kali tiger reserves. The officials will also inspect the already erected rails.

“The rails were introduced 8-9 years ago and so far, their condition has not been assessed. In some places, they have corroded and in others, they are bent because of the force used by elephants. In some other spots, elephants have widened the gap between two barricades and made their way,” said a senior forest official. 

Till now, all the methods employed by forest officials to control the movement of elephants have been futile. They have tried elephant-proof trenches, chilli fences, solar fencing (horizontal, hanging and double tentacled) and alarm system. “Elephants have outsmarted everything. This proves that elephant corridors need to be strengthened to ensure conflicts are reduced,” said an expert. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp