Bengaluru emerging as hub of digital activism

Published: 21st February 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Climate activist Disha Ravi (Photo | Disha Ravi, Facebook)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is emerging as the centre of online “activism”, which has come under the radar of law enforcement agencies for alleged anti-national content. Mehdi Masroor Biswas, Abhay Nayak and now Disha Ravi, all from Bengaluru, have been arrested under stringent sections of the law for alleged online anti-national propaganda.

Disha is the first person to be arrested in the farmer toolkit case, which was registered by the Delhi police on February 3 against the “creators” of the controversial online document, which the police claim has hyperlinks to secessionist and anti-India websites.

On June 1, 2018, Abhay Nayak, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, soon after he had landed from his trip to Europe, where he had gone to present his paper on artificial consciousness at a neuroscience conference and explore options for PhD, his father Devdas Nayak had stated.

The Chhattisgarh police had charged Abhay for being the spokesperson of the banned Extreme Left-Wing outfit – the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was accused of spearheading the Maoist online propaganda campaign and travelling to countries, which have a presence of the Coordination Committee of Maoist Parties and Organisations of South Asia, or CCOMPOSA, an international umbrella body of 10 left-wing extremist groups active in Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the police had stated.

Abhay was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He is lodged in Jagdalpur prison. The trial in his case is on. On December 13, 2014, the Bengaluru City police had arrested an alleged pro-Islamic State of Syria & Iraq (ISIS) propagandist Mehdi Masroor Biswas from an apartment in Jalahalli in Bengaluru, North. Mehdi, then 24, was a former executive in a giant food conglomerate in Bengaluru.

He was outed in  a covert interview with the British public-service television broadcaster ‘Channel 4’, in which he had reportedly ‘confessed’ that he was behind the Twitter handle @ShamiWintess, which had a large following, including two-thirds of all foreign fighters, who had allegedly joined ISIS. Later, Mehdi in an interview with an Indian media, had denied that @ShamiWitness was his Twitter handle.

Mehdi was the first person to be arrested in a case of cyber terrorism in Bengaluru. He has been charged under Sections 18 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 125 of the IPC for waging war against an Asiatic power in alliance or at peace with the Government of India and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Mehdi has been lodged in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Prison since December 2014. The trial in his case is on.

