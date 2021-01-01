STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60% of gram panchayat seats in BJP fold, says CM

Published: 01st January 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa leaves after attending a cabinet meeting. He is expected to travel to Delhi in the second week of September | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday emphasised that the BJP had done exceedingly well by winning more than 60 per cent of the gram panchayat seats, referring to its reach among the rural voters. “The people have given importance to the works done by the state and the central BJP governments and have shown their support by voting the candidates supported by the party.

The BJP-supported candidates have won in large numbers in around 3,800 of the 5,728 gram panchayats in the state. This is a result of collective leadership and the efforts of our MLAs, district in-charge ministers and party workers,” Yediyurappa said at a press conference on Thursday. He also used the occasion to reiterate that he will continue as CM for the full term and that there was no confusion in the party about a change of leadership. Yediyurappa pointed out that the party state in-charge Arun Singh had already clarified that he will continue as the CM for the next two-and-half years

No party can claim win in Gram Panchayat polls: SEC

After the results of the gram panchayat polls were announced, CM B S Yediyurappa claimed that the BJP had bagged 3,800 of the total of 5,728 gram panchayats, accounting for 60%. Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel too claimed victory. Not to be outdone, the Congress was also quick to claim a win. Former CM and opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “It is the Congress workers who are in majority in the gram panchayat elections.’’

However, former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy was more cautious. “Despite the national parties using money and muscle power, candidates supported by JDS have done significantly well,’’ he said. The SEC said both BJP and Congress claimed that the final election results are encouraging for their parties. It is better if no one party claims victory, he felt.

Political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri said, “This is a postevent rationalisation, claiming the person or candidate is theirs after the victory. It may be convenient for parties to persuade these members to swear loyalties. It has happened ever since the elections started. Party affiliation below the district level is extremely fluid and is largely linked to who they support. If the leader they support changes parties, they also change loyalties. It’s no surprise if Congress and JDS leaders also claim they won the election.’’

