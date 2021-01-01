STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farm tech is the way ahead to boost output

Therefore, it is crucial to recognize that MSP alone or even with procurement, market price may not be higher if supply is more than demand.

Published: 01st January 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

A distressed farmer destroys his cabbage crop after he failed to get a good price for the produce | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

Adoption of new farming technologies by our farmers is relatively inadequate compared to China, which produces three times the output that India does, though the holding size is 44% less than India’s.This is because of lack of extension efforts at the village level. Extension workers in the train-and-visit system contributed significantly to the Green Revolution in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Now, farmers resort to sending pictures of pests and diseases on crops through WhatsApp, to seek solutions from scientists of agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. While mobile technology can complement the efforts of extension, it cannot substitute for village-level workers. While restructuring, this point needs to be considered.

Despite Covid-19, there was a 3 per cent increase in agriculture production in Karnataka, as farmers and Covid-affected migrant labour devoted considerable time and attention to their crops.However, the livestock sector, especially poultry, was affected due to fall in demand for meat, resulting in decreased demand for maize. Although the minimum sale price (MSP) for maize was fixed at Rs 1,850 per quintal, farmers received not more than Rs 1,200 per quintal. This is a classic case wherein though MSP was much above market price, the price realised was 35 per cent lower than the MSP.  

Therefore, it is crucial to recognize that MSP alone or even with procurement, market price may not be higher if supply is more than demand. So farmers need to be educated on the appropriate crop pattern and area allocation for security in agriculture.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a very progressive step to introduce agriculture subjects from the primary education level. 

There is also a dire need to clear pending cases such as permitting of GM crops like ‘Golden Rice’ to overcome Vitamin A deficiency in children and nursing women, hybrid mustard, clearing the moratorium on Bt brinjal and allowing field trials of GM varieties in many other crops, as they have been approved by competent and expert committees. It is equally important to prevent or avoid pseudo agricultural experts interfering by promoting their own non-scientific methods of production.

M Mahadevappa
Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farming technologies
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp