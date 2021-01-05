Indigo resumes Hubballi-Ahmedabad flight after nine months

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Business communities in the Hubballi region are very delighted as Hubballi-Ahmedabad flight services were resumed on Monday after a gap of nine months.

For years, twin cities Hubballi-Dharwad and north Karnataka region have had good ties with Gujarat and Rajasthan for textile, tiles and other businesses. People from both states are settled in Hubballi for business purposes.

Soon after the COVID-19 lockdown was announced, flight services between these two cities were suspended. Many people found it difficult to reach the western states from Hubballi during the pandemic.

Indigo has now resumed Hubballi-Ahmedabad flight which will run thrice a week starting from January 4. The flight will connect both the cities on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

A travel writer from Hubballi, Amrut Joshi, said "the region imports textile and industrial materials from Ahmedabad and surrounding cities. Hubballi also imports tiles from Rajasthan. Many business persons used to travel on this route and it was one of the popular routes before the lockdown."

Mahendra Singhi, a businessman said, many cities in Gujarat supply industrial materials and textile to north Karnataka regions. Therefore businessmen in Hubballi keep visiting Ahmedabad and other cities in Gujarat.

On the first day after the flight services resumed between these two cities, there was 60 per cent occupancy in the flight from Ahmedabad to Hubballi.