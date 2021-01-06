MSME, SME weavers yet to get subsidised electricity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of lack of coordination between government departments, the MSME and SME weavers are yet to get electricity at subsidised rates.While officials in Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) said that they are yet to get the reimbursements from the Department of Handloom and Textiles, the latter said government orders have already been initiated on offering subsidies.

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles had initiated a scheme under which weavers are given a power subsidy to encourage MSMEs and SMEs in the handloom and power loom sectors. Under the scheme, weavers are charged a subsidised rate by Bescom on the power consumed in operating the handlooms or powerlooms and BESCOM, in turn, is reimbursed by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles.

Laxminarayana, Member of Weavers Colony Association in Gottigere, said: “We had applied for power subsidy in April 2020. However, our application has still not yet been processed and we do not have any information on the its status or when we will start receiving our subsidy. It has been difficult to manage work during the lockdown and issues like this make it further difficult for us to operate. If things continue like this, we might be forced to shut down our units.”

Subbu Hegde, treasurer of Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) and resident of Gottigere, said: “We understand that there are almost 175 applications that have been filed by various units and all of these are still pending. It is a clear travesty of our system that people genuinely in need and are entitled to their rights, are being denied the same due to inefficiency and lack of coordination among government departments.”Bescom officials said that they will look into the matter.