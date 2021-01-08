One-point centre for mails getting ready

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be speedy dissemination of letters and parcels soon as a massive Transshipment Centre is being readied by the Karnataka Postal Circle, said Sharda Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, on Thursday.

Taking part in an event to launch a book, ‘Buddhism on Stamps’, authored by retired IFS officer Logeshwar Rao, at the GPO, Sharda Sampath said, “The Transshipment Centre, coming up on 3 acres of land at Devanahalli, is expected to be completed by March-end. Trucks would exchange the mails here without entering the city, thereby saving time and avoiding unnecessary movement.”

The centre will have a rest house for drivers and staffers, she added. This is part of a nationwide Road Transport Network for transportation of parcels by the postal department. “Apart from Bengaluru, such centres are being set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Nagpur,” she said.