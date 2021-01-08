STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

One-point centre for mails getting ready

Trucks would exchange the mails here without entering the city, thereby saving time and avoiding unnecessary movement.”

Published: 08th January 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be speedy dissemination of letters and parcels soon as a massive Transshipment Centre is being readied by the Karnataka Postal Circle, said Sharda Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, on Thursday.

Taking part in an event to launch a book, ‘Buddhism on Stamps’, authored by retired IFS officer Logeshwar Rao, at the GPO, Sharda Sampath said, “The Transshipment Centre, coming up on 3 acres of land at Devanahalli, is expected  to be completed by March-end. Trucks would exchange the mails here without entering the city, thereby saving time and avoiding unnecessary movement.”

The centre will have a rest house for drivers and staffers, she added. This  is part of a nationwide Road Transport Network for transportation of  parcels by the postal department. “Apart from Bengaluru, such centres are being set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Nagpur,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
With near 3,900 deaths, record US COVID-19 toll comes on day of Capitol attack
The overall recoveries climbed to 8,74,223 lakh with the addition of 368 in the 24 hours.
82 people have tested positive for new UK variant of coronavirus in India
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp