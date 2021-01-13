Seven legislators in Karnataka to take oath as ministers on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It's seven legislators to take oath as ministers today said chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar from a new team along with Murugesh Nirani, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Angara will be taking oath today at Raj Bhavan. Water Resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who was batting for CP Yogeshwar was successful as Yogeshwar name is included in team seven.

Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna whose name was almost finalised has not been included . BJP sources said party leaders did not approve the same as he is still facing fake voter ID case. On the other hand, Yediyurappa has told excise minister Nagesh to resign from the cabinet and he will be considered later.

Legislators Renukacharya, AH Vishwanath and others expressed displeasure for not including them in the cabinet With seven new ministers , Yediyurappa cabinet size will be now 34.