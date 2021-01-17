Cop’s ‘Yamaraja’ drives home message of road safety

Subhash Chandra G By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Some people don’t care for road safety rules, not only endangering their lives but also those of other people. But perhaps, Lord Yama, the Hindu God of Death, could stop them in their tracks. A traffic cop had invoked this God as far back as in 2012 to drive home his message, much before police in other districts used this idea.

Sub-inspector Manjunath Lingareddy believes in unique ideas and by implementing them may have saved dozens of lives in a myriad different ways. From Bailhongal in Belagavi district, 29-year-old Manjunath is deeply influenced by the folk arts of the Mumbai-Karnataka region such as Doddata, and folk songs. A postgraduate in organic chemistry from Karnatak University in Dharwad, Manjunath passed the examination for a sub-inspector at the age of 22.

During his nine-year service he saw first hand, dozens of people killed in road accidents. Deeply moved by such tragedies, he donned the costume of Yama, when posted in Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district in 2012. He would urge people to drive safely, wear helmets and seat belts. “I thought that maybe people would fear Yama (death) and it could change their behaviour,” Manjunath says.

Startled at first by Yama appearing before them, people gradually began to think about what it signified, and began to change their behaviour, Manjunath says. He also began to involve the public by introducing traffic wardens in Bhadravathi. The then Inspector-General of Police (Eastern Range) Nanjundaswamy launched the initiative which was later implemented in Shivamogga Traffic Police Station limits as well.

Come 2020, and Manjunath brought the Yama avatar back to life to spread the message of physical distancing, wearing masks and washing hands in Davanagere district.

He and police constables enacted a street play with this message through May-June. One constable would dress up as Yama while another would represent the coronavirus and urged people to stay at home and avoid contracting Covid-19. Now posted as SI of Challakere police station, Manjunath realised that National Highway 150A connecting Bidar with Chamarajanagar via Challakere sees 200 accidents a year.

So, he put up banners easily visible on the highway and around Challakere city, and paid for them himself. The boards had an image of Yama holding a lasso, the Yama Pasha, and telling drivers: ‘This is my area... drive slow... Accident spot, Minor negligence may cost you your life’, and indicating that if they failed to follow the rules, he would take them away. This has prompted drivers to be more careful on the highway, he says.

“I have witnessed many deaths in road accidents that occurred due to rash and negligent driving. So, I decided to put up these boards and I think Yama is the only god that people fear,” Manjunath says.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police G Radhika reportedly plans to extend the move to the whole district. “The idea is unique and has been well-received by the public,” she says.

“These boards have become the cynosure of all eyes and we will continue to fix them at all black spots and ensure that motorists drive safely and are happily reunited with their dear ones at home,” Manjunath says.

Manjunath believes that good police personnel can improve societal health. He wishes to share his ideas with colleagues so that good cops can be produced for the future and better policing can be undertaken. “This is the need of the hour,” he says.