COVID-19 vaccines are here, but don’t throw away masks

From Devaraja Market to Central Business District to a public and private event, people over the last two days were found throwing the Covid norms into the air.

Published: 18th January 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 03:02 AM

Participants seen attending an event without wearing masks in Mysuru on Sunday | udayshankar s

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: It seems that the arrival of vaccines has made people think it is the end of the coronavirus battle. In Mysuru, you can see people roaming without wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing.

As Covid-19 vaccines rolled out across the country on Saturday, people who had adhered to all the protocols till recently, seem to have forgotten that they are still in the middle of a pandemic. From Devaraja Market to Central Business District to a public and private event, people over the last two days were found throwing the Covid norms into the air.

On Sunday too, in most of the events held across the city, people participated without masks. At one event where Congress leader Siddaramaiah was present, when people crowded on the stage, he requested them to get down and maintain social distance. 

Will check people flouting norms, says Mysuru DC

When people violating Covid protocols were brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, she said that she would check and take appropriate steps. Health experts say that a Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t mean a swift end to wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

They suggest continuing wearing masks as it acts as a fabric vaccine, but many in the region are turning a deaf ear to it. The failure of agencies to properly enforce and fine the violators is also one of the reasons for people violating the Covid norms.

“As soon as the vaccine drive began for frontline workers, people seem to have thought that they didn’t have to wear masks anymore. They must follow all norms until the vaccine is administered to all and there is herd immunity and until the government declares that the country is Covid-free,” said an expert.

