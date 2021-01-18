STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where’s Kannada? Opposition tears into Govt

The event was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bhadravathi on Saturday and the plaque, as well as the banner, only had English and Hindi transcriptions.

Published: 18th January 2021 03:07 AM

Kannada, language

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The debate over imposition of Hindi in Karnataka flared up once again on Sunday, after Kannada activists and Opposition leaders took exception to the State Government leaving out Kannada inscription on the foundation stone plaque of the RAF unit. 

The event was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bhadravathi on Saturday and the plaque, as well as the banner, only had English and Hindi transcriptions. A host of opposition leaders, including former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, accused the State Government and Shah of insulting Kannada and Kannadigas. 

Kannada organisations and activists took to social media platforms to lash out at the government and campaign against the imposition of Hindi language on non-Hindi speaking states with the hashtag #NoToHindiSlavery. 

State gave land to Centre’s RAF unit, says Kumaraswamy

“It is highly condemnable that even the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister who were present on the occasion chose to ignore dignity and honour of our land and its language,” Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets. “The behaviour of Mr Shah who has ignored Kannada in the process of providing prominence to English and Hindi indicates anti-Kannada attitude. It is an insult to the pride of Kannadigas. It is Karnataka that has given land for the Centre’s RAF unit,” he added.

Congress leaders like Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy too called it an attempt by the State Government to facilitate the imposition of Hindi. Kannada activists, however, rejected Kumaraswamy’s “threelanguage policy” claim and demanded amendments to the Constitution to accord ‘Official Language’ s tatus to al l Indian languages.

“Article 343 states that Official Language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script. Why only Hindi? Amend Article 343 and make all Indian languages recognised under 8th Schedule as Official Language. Article 351 states that the duty of the Union is to promote the spread of Hindi Language.

Why only Hindi? Even we Kannadigas also pay tax, actually more tax! Amend Article 351 and promote Kannada also, if not stop collecting tax from Kannadigas,” said Arun Javgal, state organising secretary of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

