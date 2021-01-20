STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Congress protests against Farm Laws, blocks highways in Karnataka

KPCC President D K Shivakumar told party workers and farmers to sit down and protest if stopped by the police midway.

Published: 20th January 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC President D K Shivakumar told party workers and farmers to sit down and protest if stopped by the police. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the party’s nationwide drive against the Union government’s contentious farm bills, the Karnataka unit of the Congress is staging protests. Farmers and party workers who were heading to Rajbhavan from various parts of the state were stopped by police.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar told party workers and farmers to sit down and protest if stopped by the police midway. Hitting out at chief minister BS Yediyurappa indirectly, Shivakumar said they wear a green shawl and take the oath, but in reality, they are stopping farmers to protest and fight for their rights, which is condemnable.

The protest rally will end with a call for “Raj Bhavan Chalo.” by the party leadership. Large number of people including farmers were seen gathered outside Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station on Wednesday.

Criticising their protest, BJP said the farmlaws will help farmers to double their income. "More farmers suicide cases happened during Congress time and they were busy celebrating Tipu Jayanthi' BJP state handle tweeted.

