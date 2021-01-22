STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forest fire: Dept plans for dry months ahead

Officials held a meeting with their counterparts at the Fire and Emergency Services Department on Thursday, to chalk out the plan for the dry months ahead. 

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

In a bid to keep forest fires under check, the Karnataka Forest Department this time around is ensuring that green pastures are not dry, and have accordingly decided to constantly keep watering vulnerable areas along the highways. The department is also in talks with the Indian Air Force to have helicopters deployed in case of any emergencies. Officials held a meeting with their counterparts at the Fire and Emergency Services Department on Thursday, to chalk out the plan for the dry months ahead. 

A series of tasks have been listed to be undertaken in all the tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. Conservationists however question, “How will the funds be managed, especially at a time when the department has fewer resources to pay wages to those in the anti-poaching camps, and have also admitted that they have less funds to mitigate fires, compared to the previous years?”  

Meanwhile, the department is paying special attention to Bandipur and Nagarhole, which see more people, and cases of forest fires have also been rising. Attention is also being paid to the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, MM Hills and Kudremukh, which are proposed to be declared as tiger reserves and plans for conservation have been drawn amid criticism from various quarters. 

“We have decided that watering will be done along highways, sensitive roads, and other roads to ensure that the grass is not dry and there are no chances of fire. This is the first time that we are trying this, and water will be procured from villages and water bodies in the forests, according to the need. The intention is to keep the grass and soil moist. Drones will be deployed for surveillance, and highway patrolling will be also be carried out based on weather conditions. All vehicles entering forests will be put on surveillance,” Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Natesh Sira Rajappa told TNIE. 

‘Obtained IAF Clearance’ 
Officials from other reserves said that they had obtained in- principal clearance from airforce and a formal communication was being held between the forest department head office and Air Chief Marshal. Additional temporary forest watchers are also being deployed in all forests to create fire- lines and intensify foot patrolling. The reserves have also decided to assign and station fire tenders as a precautionary measure along with quick response vehicles, which will move into smaller areas where large fire tenders cannot reach.

