Shivamogga: Gelatin goes off in truck, kills six workers

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Gelatin sticks being transported in a lorry exploded, killing six labourers working in a stone crushing unit near Hunasodu village on the outskirts of Shivamogga on Thursday night. According to sources, the intensity of the explosion was such that it created a loud sound. Sources also revealed that the toll may go up as no one is able to go near the accident site due to the dust and pungent smell. 

The intensity of the blast was so high that parts of the lorry too were seen strewn near the crushing site. All the deceased were from Bihar and were working in the crushing unit. Rescue operations could not be taken up because of live gelatine material still at the crushing unit area.

Residents experienced two mysterious loud sounds between 10.20 pm and 10.23 pm. It was not immediately clear whether the gelatine blast caused the huge sound.Deputy Commissioner K B Sivakumar, Superintendent of Police P K M Shantaraju and other senior officers have rushed to the spot.
Many who came out on the streets felt it was an explosion in the air and there was no tremor. Buildings and houses rattled due to the huge explosion, they said. 

