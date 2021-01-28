STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Experts cite expiry date, call for speeding up vax drive

This way, we will take much longer to achieve the set target.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker with a vial of the Covishield vaccine | Ashishkrishna HP

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government needs to accelerate its vaccination process, experts say, as it is not just about completing the first phase of vaccination within the stipulated time, but also the fact that the vaccines — both Covishield and Covaxin — which are being given to health workers in the first phase, have a shelf life of only six months.While the Covishield vaccine doses, which have reached Karnataka, have a manufacturing date of November 3, 2020, the expiry reads May 1, 2021.

The Covaxin has a manufacturing date of December 2020 and expires in May 2021. This means that the first batch of 9,40,740 doses of vaccines, including both Covishield and Covaxin, has to be administered by May 5. The state has so far inoculated 2,66,151  beneficiaries.

“We have to accelerate the process of vaccination. This way, we will take much longer to achieve the set target. We have to escalate the speed of coverage by measures like having additional vaccination sites and also allowing walk-in vaccination.

While zero wastage of vaccination is often not possible, the government should keep in mind that the vaccines are precious now and should not be wasted,” Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said.

According to experts, the vaccines have already been kept in cold-storage during pre-production and the stockpile of lakhs of doses are waiting to be procured by the Central Government. “We have to start working backwards depending on the dates on the vials.

We cannot afford to waste any vaccine. We have to plan and figure out strategies. While the vaccines have to already be kept in cold storage, there may be temperature fluctuations and the like which may impact the vials. It would be ideal for the state to complete the planned phases by February-March so that they could use the vials without wasting any,” senior bioethics researcher Anant Bhan said.

Pointing out that hesitancy, doubts about vaccine efficacy, fears of side effects and some unconfirmed news about deaths had affected phase-1 of the vaccination drive, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said people are now coming forward to take the vaccine. “The government is also working out detailed plans and strategies to ensure that phase-1 of the vaccination drive is completed to begin the second dose for healthcare workers in the next 12 to 13 days,” he said.

‘Stock will be used for 2nd dose’

He also said there will be no reasons for worry about the expiry date or the vials going waste.
“We have no guidelines from the Central Government yet on the expiry, but I am sure there won’t be a situation like that. Whatever we have now, we will be using it for the second dose for healthcare and frontline workers. Also, for the second phase, we will be getting more vaccines with much later expiry dates. So there won’t be cause for worry,” he stressed.

Adding to this, Dr Giridhara Babu, senior epidemiologist and member of Covid Task Force Committee, said, “A bottom-up approach needs to be started in looking at whom we are vaccinating in the next phase. Technology has to be put in place. A comprehensive survey has to be done and people with co-morbidities should be mapped. They should make sure that the app also allows people to choose the venue and time of vaccination on their own. 

Such planning will help in covering more people for the next phase which is going to be the most challenging one.”However, Dr Vishal Rao, head and neck oncologist at HCG, who has been questioning the Central Government over emergency use approval for Covaxin without published data, said, “The vaccine’s efficacy data itself expires in three months. Even if we argue about hurrying up the process for the approvals given under such circumstances, there is definitely a need to publish the efficacy data,” he felt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Covaxin COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp