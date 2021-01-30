STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Economic Survey 2021: Govt sees hope, Opposition a farce

Experts, deeming the report optimistic, pointed at the Economic Survey hinting at possible expansion in expenditure to achieve projected growth. 

Published: 30th January 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Describing the challenges the Indian economy faced as it slowly emerged out of the Covid shadow, the Economic Survey 2020-21 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday highlighted how the focus was to save lives and livelihoods.

While the document was hailed as a beacon of hope by the BJP, the opposition described it as an elaborate attempt at covering up failures of the Modi government. Experts, deeming the report optimistic, pointed at the Economic Survey hinting at possible expansion in expenditure to achieve projected growth. 

“We went through a contraction due to the complete lockdown. Since we are a developing economy, we have a wide scope for recovery. We will reach pre-Covid growth rates soon. Since many of the economies are still shut down, we may face repercussions in terms of supply, trade and logistics, but with reforms, addressing bottlenecks and emphasising on priority areas, we can infuse money into the economy,” said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. 

The Congress saw the Economic Survey’s detailed and repeated reference to the pandemic-related challenges as a justification to the ill-planned lockdown that devastated the economy and drove migrant workers to despair. “It ignores worsening nutrition, education, and health outcomes among India’s poor, and barely considers the impact of large-scale unemployment and inflation that disproportionately hurts them.

It ignores how India’s states have been affected by the central government’s anti-federal moves, especially over GST and farm laws. Finally, by creating a convenient scapegoat in rating agencies, it seeks to avoid responsibility for the Government’s economic mismanagement and data fudging that have triggered the slowdown in the economy and hurt India’s international credibility,” said Prof Rajeev Gowda, Chairman, AICC Research Department.

Economists believe that the survey is optimistic but has left a lot to desire, especially in sector-wise equity. “Contribution to GDP growth comes most from services, then agriculture followed by industry and trade. The survey should have focused on trade. We are speaking of being World’s largest pharmacy and vaccine supplier but what is its contribution to the aggregate GDP? That has been left out,” pointed out Prof R S Deshpande, former Director, Institute for Social and Economic Change. “Sitharaman has indicated that she won’t bother about deficits. She wants to explore the fiscal expansionary path,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Survey Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp