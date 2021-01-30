STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmers see Centre’s hand behind violence, to fast on Jan 30

He demanded that the identities of those behind the incident should be made public after an inquiry by prominent personalities.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra and Chamrasa Malli Patil (left) at a press meet in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

Farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra and Chamrasa Malli Patil (left) at a press meet in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Objecting to the police projecting protesting farmers as terrorists, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) on Friday said that the Federation of Kisan Morcha has nothing do with violence that unfolded at the Red Fort on Republic Day. Regretting the incident, KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra said that Sangha members will go on fast on Martyrs’ Day, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on January 30 in front of Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru.

He said members of KRRS and other like-minded organisations will hold similar protests in all districts from morning till evening demanding an independent inquiry into the violence in New Delhi. He demanded that the identities of those behind the incident should be made public after an inquiry by prominent personalities.

He saw the Union Government’s hand behind the incident and said farmers were not responsible for the violence as they treated policemen like brothers. There is a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the organisations heading the protest and it is condemnable that cases have been registered against protesters projecting them as terrorists, he added.“Why didn’t the government protect the Red Fort? Why were hooligans not stopped from crossing the four gates,” he asked.

The Kisan Morcha leaders had alerted the police that a few miscreants posing as farmers would create trouble during the tractor parade. But the failure to stop them has given rise to suspicion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amith Shah could be behind police inaction to defame the agitation and to forcibly evict farmers from protest sites, he alleged.

The agitation will not stop even if farmer leaders are put behind bars, he warned.Farmer leader Chamarasa Mali Patil criticised the Centre’s adamancy even after 11 rounds of talks with the farmer’s forum. He slammed the government for pushing cow slaughter ban, amendments to APMC Act and Land Reforms Act which are against the interest of farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer protests BJP tractor rally
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp