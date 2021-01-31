STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vijayanagar district to be a reality on Feb 5?

Despite opposition from large sections for dividing Ballari district, the State Government is going ahead with the plan.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Hampi will be part of the new Vijayanagar district

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Finally, three months after announcing Vijayanagar as the 31st district of the state, it will officially become a reality on February 5. Despite opposition from large sections for dividing Ballari district, the State Government is going ahead with the plan.

As the government delayed taking necessary steps for the bifurcation of Ballari district to carve out a new district, speculation was rife among the public that the government was not serious about Vijayanagar district. As those opposed to bifurcation mounted pressure and sent 30,000 objection letters to the government in a day, there was some loss of confidence among the pro-division groups.

That was when district in-charge minister Anand Singh took up the matter with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, sources said. At a recent meeting held in Bangaluru, the chief minister is said to have asked Singh to fix a date for the formal announcement of the new district and Singh has chosen February 5.

Verifying of objection letters sent to the government is a different topic and the cabinet will take note of it. Soon, people will celebrate formation of the new district, sources said. Nagaraj B, a social activist from Ballari, said,” The state knows why we are opposing the bifurcation of Ballari district. If the government has already intended to announce the new district, why it sought objections from the public. We have planned to appeal the move before the court.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayanagar
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp