Vijayanagar district to be a reality on Feb 5?

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Finally, three months after announcing Vijayanagar as the 31st district of the state, it will officially become a reality on February 5. Despite opposition from large sections for dividing Ballari district, the State Government is going ahead with the plan.

As the government delayed taking necessary steps for the bifurcation of Ballari district to carve out a new district, speculation was rife among the public that the government was not serious about Vijayanagar district. As those opposed to bifurcation mounted pressure and sent 30,000 objection letters to the government in a day, there was some loss of confidence among the pro-division groups.

That was when district in-charge minister Anand Singh took up the matter with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, sources said. At a recent meeting held in Bangaluru, the chief minister is said to have asked Singh to fix a date for the formal announcement of the new district and Singh has chosen February 5.

Verifying of objection letters sent to the government is a different topic and the cabinet will take note of it. Soon, people will celebrate formation of the new district, sources said. Nagaraj B, a social activist from Ballari, said,” The state knows why we are opposing the bifurcation of Ballari district. If the government has already intended to announce the new district, why it sought objections from the public. We have planned to appeal the move before the court.”