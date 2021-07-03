STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn girl found hanging in hospital toilet in Karnataka, cops hunt for two women

Chikballapur Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar said police seized CCTV footage, which showed that two women were involved in the incident and are searching for them

A team has been formed under the direct supervision of Chikballapur Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a heart-rending incident, a one-day-old baby girl was found hanging from a toilet window at the Chinthamani Government Hospital in Chikballapur district.

Hospital Group D Employee Venkateshappa, who noticed the baby, informed doctors who rushed to the spot and after verification declared the newborn dead.

Central Range Inspector General of Police M Chandra Shekar said a murder case has been registered in connection with the incident and a team has been formed under the direct supervision of Chikballapur Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar.

Mithun Kumar said police seized CCTV footage, which showed that two women were involved in the incident and are searching for them. The baby was found hanging with the help of a thick thread, he said.

Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha said the District Health Officer has been asked to submit a report immediately.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Santhosh, Administrative Medical Officer of Chinthamani Government Hospital, said the incident was reported in a toilet in the General Hospital, opposite the Out Patient Department and Injection Room.

Dr.Santhosh said two hospitals function independently at Chinatmani -- the General Hospital with 100 beds and the Mother and Child Hospital with 60 beds. In the Mother and Child Hospital, six deliveries were conducted on Friday and all the babies and mothers are safe, he said, adding that the baby is likely to have been delivered at home as the umbilical cord was not cut.

A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
