Huge crowds flout Covid-19 norms as Siddaramaiah visits home turf Badami

Covid-19 norms went for a toss as a large number of people gathered to welcome former chief minister Siddaramaiah at his constituency Badami on Monday.

Former chief minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah greets a gathering in his constituency Badami on Monday

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Covid-19 norms went for a toss as a large number of people gathered to welcome former chief minister Siddaramaiah at his constituency Badami on Monday. While the police struggled to prevent people from crowding, it was found that most of them were not wearing marks and were flouting social-distancing norms.Siddaramaiah attended a meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) and also took part in various events in Badami on the first day of his two-day visit.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that he will contest the next Assembly polls too from Badami. “There is a demand from the residents of Badami that I contest the next elections from there. People from other districts too have invited me to contest a seat in their respective districts. I am representing Badami and will contest from the same segment in the next Assembly polls,” he reiterated.

Last week, supporters of the Congress leader from Badami visited him at his Bengaluru residence and urged him to contest from their segment in the next polls.  Lashing out at the State Government, Siddaramaiah said, “The government is not working efficiently. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is trying hard to save his chair while his son is busy making money. Only two things are happening in the state and I have raised these issues in the Assembly too.”

“For every transfer of officials, a commission is sought in this government. There is also a gang of sub-inspectors which will be transferred to their place of choice if they give money,” he thundered. 

Criticising the government for failing to stop illegal mining, Siddaramaiah said the government has failed to learn a lesson even after blasts in quarries in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur. “When allegations are being made by an MP, the government should consider it seriously. It is not just in Mandya, but across the state,” he said when asked about allegations of illegal mining in the vicinity of the KRS reservoir by Mandya MP Sumalatha.

