STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

SBI-led team gets Rs 792 crore selling Kingfisher shares

The consortium had earlier realised Rs 7,181.50 crore by liquidating assets handed over to them by ED.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Bank of India-led consortium has recovered another Rs 792.11 crore through the sale of shares in Kingfisher Airlines in the Vijay Mallya case, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in an official release on Friday.

According to the Central Revenue Intelligence and Enforcement Agency, these shares, which were earlier attached by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), were handed over to the consortium. The consortium had earlier realised Rs 7,181.50 crore by liquidating assets handed over to them by ED.

“In addition, Rs 1,060 crore worth asset has been allowed to the banks by the Fugitive Economic Offence Court in the Punjab National Bank/ Nirav Modi case and Rs 329.67 crore has been confiscated by ED under provisions of Fugitive Economic Offences Act,” the agency stated.

Till date, ED has transferred assets worth Rs 12,762.25 crore to public sector banks and confiscated assets of Rs 329.67 crore. ED had also recovered Rs 17.25 crore from Nirav Modi’s sister, Purvi Modi. With this, ED claimed that the banks and the government exchequer have realised 58 per cent out of the total fraud perpetrated in two of the country’s biggest criminal bank loan heist cases till date.

A few days ago, ED further handed over assets worth Rs 3728.64 crore to the SBI-led consortium, which included shares of Rs. 3644.74 crore, demand draft of Rs 54.33 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 29.57 crore. Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have defrauded public sector banks by siphoning off funds through their companies which resulted in total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the banks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kingfisher Vijay Mallya State Bank of India
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp