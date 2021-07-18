Covid aid yet to reach beneficiaries, says DKS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Criticising the State Government for not extending any assistance to Covid-19 victims, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said that though the government has announced some compensation after the Congress exerted pressure, the relief is yet to materialise and reach the beneficiaries.

Speaking to reporters in Sindagi town during his maiden visit to the district after taking charge as KPCC chief on Saturday, Shivakumar said, “The state Congress has launched a drive to tour the state not only to hear the grievances of people, mainly SCs and the oppressed classes, but also to instill confidence among them.” On the plight of SCs, he said, “On one hand they have suffered because of Covid, on the other, they are still facing long-pending issues such as regularisation of their cultivable land and other problems.”

Later, Shivakumar took part in an interaction session with SCs at Sindagi. He prasied MLA M B Patil for offering affordable medical facilities to Covid patients at BLDE hospital. Mayur, a member of Dalit Sangarsh Samiti, said, “The government has stopped scholarship for SC students. The Opposition should raise this issue in the legislature session.” A section leaders demanded that the Congress put pressure on the Centre to accord National Award to writer Siddalingaiah, who passed away recently.

Shivakumar also interacted with the people of Banjara community near Devara Hipparagi.

Covid norms flouted

Throwing Covid norms to the wind, hundreds of people took part in the programmes organised by the Congress in Sindagi and Devara Hipparagi. Sources said the organisers did not obtain permission from the administration for the events.

‘Several Lingayat MLAs ready to join Congress’

Kalaburagi: DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that several MLAs and workers of other parties belonging to the Lingayat community want to join the Congress Shivakumar said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre and former minister MB Patil were holding discussions with such MLAs and workers.

