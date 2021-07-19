All professional courses including engineering to be taught in Kannada

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a measure to strengthen the regional language of the state, the process of translating the curriculum for professional courses into Kannada has been begun, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

“All professional courses, including engineering, will also be taught in Kannada across the state, starting from the academic year.

He was talking at a webinar on ‘New Education Policy: Study of Indian Languages’ organised by All Languages Faculty Association of Karnataka University. He assured that the regional language will be strengthened further after the NEP is implemented.

“The policy also focusses on providing professional education in regional languages and the government will work towards realising it with appropriate measures. Kannada must also flourish correspondingly as technology and innovation progress,” the minister said.