Govt to begin land acquisition for Dharwad Industrial Area

The State Government had delayed land acquisition for some time, but it is speeding up the process now, confirmed Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar here recently.

HUBBALLI:  To facilitate the proposed Dharwad Industrial Area, the State Government will acquire 5,000 acres between Dharwad and Kittur next to the NH-48, under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC) project.

The Union Government has been speeding up the process of setting up industrial areas under the National Industrial Corridor Programme (NICP). The State Government had delayed land acquisition for some time, but it is speeding up the process now, confirmed Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar here recently.

Till now, the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board has acquired 2,000 acres at Gamanagatti, Ittigatti, Mummigatti, Belur and Kotur village limits. This land will be allotted to companies that had promised to set up units in Dharwad during the Invest Karnataka Meet held in Hubballi in 2020.

Aequs Company will be allotted 358 acres near Ittigatti and Gamangatti and the firm has proposed to invest Rs 3,524 crore. Shettar said that the NITI Aayog had asked the state to keep 5,000 acres ready. Many firms are interested in investing in the district which is well connected by road, train and air.

Industrial areas will have roads, electricity, water supply, truck terminal and other infrastructure required. Both Union and State governments will offer subsidies for industries to set up base here, an official said. The departments concerned have already identified pieces of land and will notify them shortly. Talks will also be initiated with farmers. Farmers will be given higher than market prices for their land and they will also be assured of jobs, sources said.

