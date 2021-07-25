STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Land given to SC, STs ceases to be granted property if diverted: Karnataka HC

The land contained a condition with regard to non-alienation. After the death of the father of one of the petitioners, they sold it in 1996 without obtaining prior permission from the government.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a landmark judgement, the Karnataka High Court held that once the land granted to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is diverted, it ceases to be a ‘granted land’ under the provisions of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978 (PTCL Act).

With this, the requirement of obtaining prior permission from the government under Section 4(2) of the Act to transfer/acquisition by transfer of a diverted land does not arise, as the permission has to be obtained only in respect of ‘granted land’, the court added.

The full bench of Justices Alok Aradhe, Sachin Shankar Magadum and M Nagaprasanna said that the issue of whether an order of conversion passed by a deputy commissioner under Section (95) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 can be construed as prior permission by the government, satisfying the requirements under Section 4(2) of the PTCL Act, does not arise in case of diverted lands.

The petitioners, Munnaiah and 12 others belonging to Schedule Caste, had filed a petition before a single judge against the order passed by the deputy commissioner in respect of 5.3 acres at Meenukunte village in Devanahalli taluk.

The land contained a condition with regard to non-alienation. After the death of the father of one of the petitioners, they sold it in 1996 without obtaining prior permission from the government.

As the assistant commissioner restored the land in favour of the petitioners, the purchaser filed an appeal before the deputy commissioner, who held that the order of grant does not carry any restriction of alienation and the land was granted to the predecessor of the petitioners, and the appeal was allowed. Against this order, the petitioners had approached the high court. The reference to the full bench arose from an order dated May 19, 2021 passed by the single judge. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp