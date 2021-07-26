Karnataka: More than 450 Lingayat seers warn of instability if CM Yediyurappa goes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 450 Lingayat seers from different parts of the state put up a massive show of support for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, at the Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, on Sunday. As news gathered momentum that the BJP leadership might seek Yediyurappa's resignation, the powerful Lingayat mutt swamis who gathered at the 'Matadeshara Maha Samavesha', said Yediyurappa should continue as

Chief Minister.

Yediyurappa belongs to the Lingayat community, that constitutes 16-17 per cent of the state population, is influential and a deciding factor in more than 100 constituencies. The Lingayats supported BJP in the parliamentary polls and 2018 assembly elections in decisive numbers.

The Samavesha was organised by Yediyurappa's supporters. The seers passed a resolution that he should continue as Chief Minister, and each one of them repeatedly stressed that unrest and instability could follow, if Yediyurappa is asked to step down. Party insiders told TNIE that the BJP leadership was surprised by the show of strength put up by Yediyurappa, and is closely watching developments in the state.

Sri Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, Sri Dingaleshwar Swami of Balehosur Dingaleshwara Mutt, Sri Rudramuni Mahaswami of Shadakshari Mutt, Tiptur, Sri Mallikarjuna Devaru Swami of Sarpabhushan Mutt and other important spiritual leaders were part of the meeting.

Meanwhile, analyst B S Murthy said that earlier, when Yediyurappa left the party to start his own political outfit, Karnataka Janata Paksha, he took with him close to 10 per cent of the votes in 2013 polls, and reduced the BJP to third place, with 40 seats fewer than the regional JDS won.

Responding to the gathering, BJP leader and former minister B Somashekar ridiculed the swamis gathered in support of Yediyurappa. "A time may come when mutts, that have taken over professional colleges, might take over democracy itself,'' he said, taking a swipe at the swamis.