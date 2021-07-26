Rain lashes Bagalkot: 25 villages submerged, 600 families shifted

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: At least 25 villages were submerged after Ghataprabha and Krishna rivers overflowed in the district on Sunday. Though the rainfall in the Western Ghats has reduced, the water level continued to rise in the last 24 hours.

As the rivers are in full spate, at least 600 families have been moved to safer places in Mudhol and Jamkhandi by respective taluk administrations. As many as 16 and seven villages in Mudhol and Jamkhandi taluks respectively, have been severely affected by the floods.

Apart from this, in 36 villages, houses in low-lying areas were inundated and families were moved to relief centers. The district administration said, “A total of seven relief centres opened in Mudhol taluk and accommodated over 1,560 people.

Sangamesh Badagi, tahsildar of Mudhol, told The New Indian Express that, “The Ghataprabha river is likely to flow at an alarming level in the next 24 hours. After 36 hours, the water level is likely to recede as the rainfall has stopped completely and outflow from Hidkal dam has also reduced.” Meanwhile, Almatti Dam reported a record inflow of 3 lakh cusecs on Sunday. It is the highest inflow recorded in the last three years.