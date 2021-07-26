STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rain lashes Bagalkot: 25 villages submerged, 600 families shifted

At least 25 villages were submerged after Ghataprabha and Krishna rivers overflowed in the district on Sunday.

Published: 26th July 2021 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

People move to safer places with their cattle after a flood alert was sounded in Jamkhandi on Sunday

People move to safer places with their cattle after a flood alert was sounded in Jamkhandi on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT:  At least 25 villages were submerged after Ghataprabha and Krishna rivers overflowed in the district on Sunday. Though the rainfall in the Western Ghats has reduced, the water level continued to rise in the last 24 hours.

As the rivers are in full spate, at least 600 families have been moved to safer places in Mudhol and Jamkhandi by respective taluk administrations. As many as 16 and seven villages in Mudhol and Jamkhandi taluks respectively, have been severely affected by the floods. 

Apart from this, in 36 villages, houses in low-lying areas were inundated and families were moved to relief centers. The district administration said, “A total of seven relief centres opened in Mudhol taluk and accommodated over 1,560 people.

 Sangamesh Badagi, tahsildar of Mudhol, told The New Indian Express that, “The Ghataprabha river is likely to flow at an alarming level in the next 24 hours. After 36 hours, the water level is likely to recede as the rainfall has stopped completely and outflow from Hidkal dam has also reduced.” Meanwhile, Almatti Dam reported a record inflow of 3 lakh cusecs on Sunday. It is the highest inflow recorded in the last three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagalkot flood Bagalkot rain karnataka rain
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp