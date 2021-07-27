STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai to become next CM of Karnataka; to take oath at 11 am on Wednesday

Newly appointed leader Bommai said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has invited him to form the government and he will take oath as Chief Minister at 11 AM on July 28.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa with newly picked Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru.

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after BS Yediyurappa resigned, senior minister in his cabinet Basavaraj Bommai is set to take over as Karnataka Chief Minister.

In the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislature party meeting held at a private hotel in Bengaluru, Bommai was unanimously chosen as the leader.

Newly appointed leader Bommai said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has invited him to form the government and he will take oath as Chief Minister at 11 AM on July 28.

"I have informed the Governor about my election as the leader of the legislature party. He has invited me to form the government. We have discussed and decided that I will take oath tomorrow at 11 AM," Bommai said.

According to the Governor's office, the oath taking ceremony will be at the Glass House in the Raj Bhavan. He also said that he alone will take the oath of office on Wednesday.

Bommai, a legislator from Shigaon, emerged as a consensus candidate given his proximity to BS Yediyurappa, the central leadership of the BJP as well as the Sangh parivar.

ALSO READ: Political thriller in Karnataka that played out in serialised form

The 61-year-old is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister SR Bommai and has a background in the Janata Party.

The New Indian Express on July 23 had reported that Bommai was emerging as a consensus candidate. Bommai has left behind Murugesh Nirani and Arvind Bellad among others in the race to the CM post.

BL Santhosh, the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation), was also seen as a frontrunner as he could keep dissidence at bay, but his rivalry with Yediyurappa as well as the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh were roadblocks.

ALSO READ: Outgoing CM Yediyurappa’s successor will have his task cut out

Earlier, insisting that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa had on Monday said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as Chief Minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa had assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP Karnataka CM
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anthony
    After effects and tremors of the shameful Resort Politics. Tha afater shock are bound to follow.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp