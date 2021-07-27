BSY quits: Gloom in Yediyurappa camp, rebels celebrate

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a study in contrast: a sombre mood descended on the BS Yediyurappa camp, while there was much celebration in the rebel camp. A large number of Yediyurappa’s supporters looked downcast and clearly unhappy.

Yediyurappa’s associate and former political secretary MP Renukacharya couldn’t hide his emotions and tears as he tweeted, “Today is the sadest day of my entire political career....’’

Yediyurappa’s family members, though, were extremely restrained in public, while son and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra showed no visible sadness -- both in Vidhana Soudha or later.

By contrast, the rebel camp erupted in happiness, as they watched visuals of Yediyurappa handing over his resignation. The foursome -- Basanagouda Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, CP Yogeeshwara and Adagur Vishwanath -- have been celebrating with many openly congratulating them.