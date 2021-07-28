STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With Bommai, Karnataka to see sixth CM in ten years

As many as five chief ministers have come and gone in Karnataka in the past ten years.

Published: 28th July 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as five chief ministers have come and gone in Karnataka in the past ten years. The state also witnessed a change of chief ministers eight times in that many years, with BS Yediyurappa serving in the post three times since 2011. Except Siddaramaiah, none of them completed five years, while Jagadish Shettar served as CM for just 304 days.

Of the six CMs, three were from the Lingayat community and were from the BJP, two from Vokkaliga (BJP and JDS) and one from the Kuruba community (Congress).Interestingly, of all the six CMs, two were from North Karnataka, including newly elected Basavaraj Bommai, and at both times, the BJP was in power. Yediyurappa, who became chief minister in 2008, served till 2011 before resigning. DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar were chief ministers between 2011 and 2013. After the Congress came to power in 2013, Siddaramiah became chief minister and completed his five-year term.

In 2018, after the Assembly polls, Yediyurappa took oath for the third time, but resigned after he failed to prove a majority. Then the JDS-Congress coalition government, headed by HD Kumaraswamy, was formed. In 2019, Yediyurappa took oath as CM and formed the government with the help of Congress and JDS rebels who joined the BJP. 

After serving as CM for two years, Yediyurappa resigned on Monday. The BJP has now chosen 61-year-old Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister of Karnataka. He will take oath on Wednesday, becoming the sixth chief minister in the last ten years.

IN THE HOT SEAT
BS Yediyurappa (Shikaripura)
DV Sadananda Gowda (MLC )
Jagadish Shettar 
(Hubballi-Dharwad Central)
Siddaramaiah (Varuna in Mysuru)
HD Kumaraswamy (Channapatna in Ramanagara)
Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggavi)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp