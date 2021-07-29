STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IDIA students overcome Pandemic, difficult backgrounds to bag spots in top law colleges

Published: 29th July 2021 11:20 PM

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Atleast 10 students from difficult backgrounds have overcome their circumstances and the pandemic situation to make it to the top law institutes in the country.

Bengaluru-based IDIA Charitable Trust which has trains students to clear the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), announced that around 10 more trainees are expected to gain admission in the subsequent lists in top institutes.

Swabhiman Jayant Patil, who was trained at IDIA, is All India Rank 42 in CLAT 2021 with a score of 106.75 marks out of 150. He is the son of a farmer from Kurdu, a small village in the Solapur district of Maharashtra, and had moved to Pune to pursue his education.

He accessed IDIA through an awareness session conducted by IDIA volunteers in his college and trained hard with them by attempting mocks, attending lectures and revising continuously.

Mayank Kumar, AIR 97, hails from Khagaria, Bihar, and is the son of a diary farmer who earns not more than Rs 20,000 a month.

Mayank, who is known to be hardworking, goal oriented, believed that law was a tool that helps the society prosper and wanted to help his community through his legal training.

Although, the pandemic posed a hurdle for him, as his family was forced to move to his village where, due to lack of space and laptop, it was difficult for him to study, his neighbours had supported him.

"The pandemic posed new challenges with an ensuing digital divide that made online preparation and training a tough barrier for many of them to overcome. Students came from different parts across India but were united in their goal to make a difference by contributing towards their communities and society through law," said IDAI representatives in a note.

IDIA is ready to welcome its new batch of Scholars in 2021.

