Karnataka BJP leader murder: High Court rejects Vinay Kulkarni’s bail plea

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court rejected the bail petition of former minister Vinay R Kulkarni in connection with the BJP leader Yogishgouda Goudar murder case.

Recording Kulkarni’s attempts to tamper with witnesses by paying money and assuring the deceased’s wife a post in the Congress, Justice K Natarajan dismissed Kulkarni’s petition, the second one filed.

Referring to the petitioner’s behaviour as then district incharge minister, including tampering with witnesses, influencing a police officer to file a false chargesheet, changing the public prosecutor and diverting the police and investigation, the judge noted that all the documents produced by the Central Bureau of Investigation revealed that the petitioner was involved in the commission of a pre-planned cold-blooded murder of Yogishgouda with political power and influence.