STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka plans to sell surplus power to firms, states

The officers will first determine the demand within the state, decide the quantum of surplus power, the duration of its availability and then look for buyers from within and outside the state.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is likely to sell the surplus power it generates to other, needy states or companies by signing medium or long-term agreements.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed Energy Department officials to take measures to sell surplus power. The officers will first determine the demand within the state, decide the quantum of surplus power, the duration of its availability and then look for buyers from within and outside the state.

The officers expect the availability of power to be substantial during monsoon. Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, G Kumar Naik said for the first time, the State is looking at selling surplus power on a long-term basis.“We were preparing for an increase in demand by putting up thermal power stations. At the same time, a revolution occurred in the renewable energy space, and the State went about setting up solar power stations. Now, around 50 per cent of installed capacity and around 30 per cent of daily consumption is met by renewable energy sources. That is also one of the reasons why we seem to have surplus energy,” he said. 

Karnataka has an installed capacity of 30,562.56 megawatts (MW) and around 50 per cent of it comes from renewable sources. There is surplus even when the demand is at its peak. “Also, we can meet such peak demands any time of the year,” G Kumar Naik said confidently.Around 18 per cent of energy is consumed by industries, and they should enjoy uninterrupted and quality power supply, the chief minister told officials.

He also directed them to reduce transmission and distribution losses, which are at 3 per cent and less than 5 per cent, respectively.Setting up of stations and feeders to provide seven hours of power supply to irrigation pumpsets is under progress and it will be completed by mid-2022, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp