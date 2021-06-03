Karnataka plans to sell surplus power to firms, states

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is likely to sell the surplus power it generates to other, needy states or companies by signing medium or long-term agreements.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed Energy Department officials to take measures to sell surplus power. The officers will first determine the demand within the state, decide the quantum of surplus power, the duration of its availability and then look for buyers from within and outside the state.

The officers expect the availability of power to be substantial during monsoon. Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, G Kumar Naik said for the first time, the State is looking at selling surplus power on a long-term basis.“We were preparing for an increase in demand by putting up thermal power stations. At the same time, a revolution occurred in the renewable energy space, and the State went about setting up solar power stations. Now, around 50 per cent of installed capacity and around 30 per cent of daily consumption is met by renewable energy sources. That is also one of the reasons why we seem to have surplus energy,” he said.

Karnataka has an installed capacity of 30,562.56 megawatts (MW) and around 50 per cent of it comes from renewable sources. There is surplus even when the demand is at its peak. “Also, we can meet such peak demands any time of the year,” G Kumar Naik said confidently.Around 18 per cent of energy is consumed by industries, and they should enjoy uninterrupted and quality power supply, the chief minister told officials.

He also directed them to reduce transmission and distribution losses, which are at 3 per cent and less than 5 per cent, respectively.Setting up of stations and feeders to provide seven hours of power supply to irrigation pumpsets is under progress and it will be completed by mid-2022, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.