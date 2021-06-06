STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bikini on sale with Karnataka flag lands Amazon in hot waters as company faces backlash

Many Kannadigas put up posts on Twitter and Facebook, asking Amazon to remove the offensive product from its website immediately and to take action against the brand.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

amazon

Photo | AP

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After Google, Amazon on Saturday landed in a controversy by putting up a bikini with Karnataka flag colours and emblem on sale on its Canada website.

The e-commerce giant later removed the product after Kannadigas from across the world slammed the company.

On June 3, a Google search had shown Kannada as the ugliest language in the country. After a severe backlash, Google removed the website link and also apologised in Kannada.

The bikini that was being sold on Amazon had Karnataka flag colours and also depicted the emblem. It was being sold under the brand name BKDMHHH. 

Remove offensive product, netizens tell Amazon

The product link and its screenshot went viral on social media sites.

Many Kannadigas put up posts on Twitter and Facebook, asking Amazon to remove the offensive product from its website immediately and to take action against the brand.

Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali said, “Without knowing the rich history of our State, multinational companies are insulting our flag and language.”

He threatened to sue Amazon.

Ashok Chandargi, president, Kannada Organisation Action Committee, said Amazon, knowingly or unknowingly, has insulted the Kannada flag.

“The firm should warn the seller not to insult others’ sentiments.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bikini Karnataka flag Karnataka Amazon
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp