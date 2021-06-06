Bikini on sale with Karnataka flag lands Amazon in hot waters as company faces backlash

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After Google, Amazon on Saturday landed in a controversy by putting up a bikini with Karnataka flag colours and emblem on sale on its Canada website.

The e-commerce giant later removed the product after Kannadigas from across the world slammed the company.

On June 3, a Google search had shown Kannada as the ugliest language in the country. After a severe backlash, Google removed the website link and also apologised in Kannada.

The bikini that was being sold on Amazon had Karnataka flag colours and also depicted the emblem. It was being sold under the brand name BKDMHHH.

Remove offensive product, netizens tell Amazon

The product link and its screenshot went viral on social media sites.

Many Kannadigas put up posts on Twitter and Facebook, asking Amazon to remove the offensive product from its website immediately and to take action against the brand.

Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali said, “Without knowing the rich history of our State, multinational companies are insulting our flag and language.”

He threatened to sue Amazon.

Ashok Chandargi, president, Kannada Organisation Action Committee, said Amazon, knowingly or unknowingly, has insulted the Kannada flag.

“The firm should warn the seller not to insult others’ sentiments.”