Karnataka estimates Cyclone Tauktae damage at Rs 209 crore

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has asked the Centre to send an Inter- Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to make a spot assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. According to a comprehensive survey conducted by the state, the estimated loss is to the tune of Rs 209.30 crore. In a memorandum to the Centre, the State government listed the damage caused by the cyclone -- 1047 km of roads, sea erosion protection walls, 473 houses, 71 government buildings, 29 minor irrigation schemes, 79 transformers and 107 km of electrical lines were damaged, besides 263 boats and 324 nets were ruined, severely impacting the livelihood of fishermen.

To take up long-term disasterresilient power infrastructure, coastal protection with storm surge resilient embankments, and reconstruct damaged critical infrastructure, the state requires liberal funding from the Centre through schemes like National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, State Disaster Mitigation Fund and National Disaster Mitigation Fund, the memorandum said. In all, 125 villages in coastal, Malnad and North Interior districts were affected, with the cyclone causing damage to critical infrastructure.