C-Camp hands over oxygen concentrators, equipment to Karnataka govt

The contactless vital parameter monitoring units, called Dozee, are a medical-grade sensor that can be placed under a mattress.

Oxygen concentrators

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 40 constituencies in Karnataka are set to receive oxygen concentrators and contactless vital parameter monitoring units. C-Camp (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms), a Department of Biotechnology, GoI-supported initiative, on Thursday handed over 200 oxygen concentrators, 200 contactless vital parameters monitoring units, and 15 CPAP+HFNC (continuous positive airway pressure, high flow nasal cannula) units for non-invasive ventilation support to the government of Karnataka. 

Of the Rs 2.5 crore worth of equipment, 5 oxygen concentrators and 5 vital parameter monitoring units will be distributed in each of the 40 constituencies.The contactless vital parameter monitoring units, called Dozee, are a medical-grade sensor that can be placed under a mattress. Cardiac, respiratory and sleep data can be monitored continuously from the bedside and/or any remote internet-enabled device.The portable CPAP+HFNC units have an inbuilt blender to provide 21 to 100 per cent air-oxygen mix, are compatible with all standard humidifiers for in-hospital use. 

Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and director of C-Camp that has already funded, incubated and mentored more than 200 startups, told The New Indian Express that these innovations of C-Camp are CSR funded and the institute is looking for raising more funds in collaboration with CSR support.  

