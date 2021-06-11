Power tariff hike a burden on consumers amid Covid: Citizens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries as well as citizens have expressed their displeasure over the revision in power tariff announced by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) saying that it will be a burden on consumers amid a pandemic.

The average increase of 30 paise per unit will burden consumers and will reflect on the production cost and raw material sales like iron, steel, and castings which are primary for all industries, said Perikal M Sundar, president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Bengaluru.

“The decision during the second wave and lockdown period is a big blow, apart from steep increase in steel and fuel prices...,” he said.He pointed out that even as Karnataka has surplus power and was selling it to other states, there were still transmission losses of 3-5%. FKCCI has requested CM B S Yediyurappa to direct KERC to withdraw the order.

Many citizen groups felt that the tariff hike was unwarranted. “Presently, all consumers are facing unprecedented hardship. Also, consumer-end reforms have been ignored. Just because ESCOMS ask for more, KERC fulfils it much to the agony of consumers,” said Rajkumar Dugar, convenor, Citizens for Citizens.