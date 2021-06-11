STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We have God, don’t need jab, says Karnataka village with zero Covid cases

However, irrespective of the villagers’ claim, the health and family welfare department made a bid to convince them to take the jab, but to no avail.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:39 AM

Health officials convincing Dawal Malik villagers in Gadag to take the vaccine

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Strange are the beliefs that sometimes make people feel immune to any danger. Now, villagers of Dawal Malik in Gadag district are averse to taking the Covid-19 vaccine, for they feel blessed by saint Dawal Malik, after whom the village is named. They revere Dawal Malik as God. Fortunately, the village — with a population of a little over 500 — has so far reported zero Covid cases. 

However, irrespective of the villagers’ claim, the health and family welfare department made a bid to convince them to take the jab, but to no avail. The staff of Mulgund primary health centre too have been trying to persuade them.Gram panchayat staff and health officials explained to the villagers about deaths caused due to ignorance and severity of the second wave of the pandemic. But still, the villagers showed a steely resolve for they believe that no virus can kill them. 

“Coronavirus will not enter our village. Even if it enters, it will not be able to kill us because we are living near the God who attracts thousands of devotees. God will protect us from all diseases... hence we are not taking any vaccine. They (government) do not have to worry about us,” a resident said. 

Mulgund PHC’s medical officer said, “We are creating awareness on vaccination in rural areas...but villagers of Dawal Malik are not coming forward. They have some wrong notions about vaccination. We will convince and vaccinate all within a few days.”

