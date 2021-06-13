Vaccinate parents against Covid to protect children in third wave: Experts

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is important for parents to get vaccinated much before the arrival of the possible third wave of Covid-19 so that the transmission rate of coronavirus from them to their children is reduced, opined experts during a webinar on the topic ‘Covid-19 and Children’ organised on Saturday.

Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist from the Public Health Foundation of India, and member of Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, who was one of the panelist, said that every parent needs to get vaccinated to keep their children safe.

The possible third wave, according to experts, is more likely to attack children.

“Countries like the US, UK, Germany, Japan and Italy have already hit their fourth wave. However, severity of the infection there is less as the majority of the population is already vaccinated. Similarly, to prevent high cases in India’s third wave--- that is likely to hit us in November- December this year--- we need to carry out mass vaccination programmes,” he said.

He, however, said there was no reason to worry as the severity of the infection in children will be less compared to adults.

Cases requiring ICU admissions and death rate among children are less, he added.

He said the Union Government should approve emergency use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to vaccinate children.

With post-Covid complications seen in adults in the first and second waves, children too might face complications in the third wave, said Dr Sanjiv Lewin, professor of pediatrics and chief medical services, St John’s Medical College.

“After a child recovers from Covid-19, parents should monitor them. Children between the age group of 6 and 14 might see rashes or persistent fever. They need to visit a doctor. Further, parents should not push their kids to perform activities as they might still experience fatigue. They should communicate with their children and teach them breathing exercises to calm their mind as Covid-19 can affect them mentally,” he added.

Further, he said that pregnant women and lactating mothers should also get vaccinated after consulting their physicians.

The webinar was organised by UNICEF India in partnership with Sahodaya and Indian Pediatrics Association.