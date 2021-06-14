STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in Karnataka's Ballari walks into hospital with cobra that bit him

Published: 14th June 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer Kadappa who was bitten form cobra came to hospital with snake in Ballari. (Photo | Express)

By Kiran Balannanavar 
Express News Service

BALLARI: Staffers of a primary health centre in Ballari's Kampli taluk were in for a shock when a 30-year-old man walked in with a cobra in his hand.

Eyewitnesses said that Kadappa, from Upparahalli village, came to PHC with the snake that had bitten him in his hand, a video of which has since gone viral.

The incident was reported on Sunday morning when Kadappa was working in his agricultural field.

Soon receiving first aid and a dose of the antivenom, Kadappa was taken to VIMS hospital for further treatment. He was admitted to the ICU and his condition started improving from Sunday afternoon. The doctors attending him said that he is doing fine and out of danger.

The doctor said that the snake bite victim came riding pillion with a relative to the PHC. He administered the antivenom dose and was referred to VIMS as there was a deep bite mark on his hand. 

The villagers were able to convince Kadappa that he had to let go of the serpent and later the snake was released in a conducive habitat near the village.

The snake experts said that it was a good sign that the village PHC had antivenom as many villages in Karnataka lack them, which could prove fatal for snakebite victims.

They suggest that the authorities must ensure regular supply and stocking of antivenom doses at all the rural health centres.

