STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Demand for oxygen beds dips across Karnataka

At Regal Multi-Speciality Hospital, doctors have observed a 50-60 per cent dip in the demand for oxygen beds.

Published: 19th June 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Decline in Covid-19 cases has come as a breather for hospitals | ashishkrishna HP

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka seeing a steady decline in fresh Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks owing to the lockdown, the demand for oxygen beds has also fallen giving a much-needed breather to hospitals.According to the data from the state Covid-19 war room, 63.64 per cent of 48,167 oxygen beds (30,655) were occupied on June 3. However, on June 17, only 32.53 per cent of 48,105 oxygen beds were occupied (15,653). At Victoria Hospital, which is the largest tertiary care centre for Covid in Bengaluru, 361 of 416 HDU beds are vacant.

Dr Prasanna HM, president, Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Association and Managing Director of Pristine Hospital said, “Overall admissions, including the demand for oxygen beds, have gone down. More than 50 per cent of the beds are vacant as opposed to the chaos we had earlier when there was a surge in cases. We are observing this fast decline since May 22. At present, there are more asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients who do not require hospitalisation.” At Pristine Hospital alone, there were 8-10 new admissions each day, which has now come down to 1-2.

As per the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bed portal, of the 7,172 allocated government quota general beds, 6,750 are available. Of the 4,913 government quota High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, 4,243 are vacant and of the 570 government quota ICU beds, 357 are unoccupied. Similarly, of the 643 government quota ICU ventilator beds, 288 are available.

At Ace Multi-Speciality Hospital, there is no demand for oxygen beds. The number of cases have come down to the tune of 1,500 per day in Bengaluru from the peak of 25,000 earlier, said Dr Jagadish Hiremath Medical, Director, Ace Multi-Speciality Hospital. “It is important to understand that not all Covid-19 patients need oxygen. It is only the 3-5% of the infected lot who might need it. As cases have gone down due to lockdown and vaccination, the percentage of people needing oxygen beds has fallen to a level wherein just government hospitals would suffice in terms of providing oxygenated beds to patients,” 
Dr Hiremath said.

At Regal Multi-Speciality Hospital, doctors have observed a 50-60 per cent dip in the demand for oxygen beds. “We have divided the hospital into Covid division with ICU beds and non-Covid division with ICU beds. We are getting non-Covid cases too, with problems relating to urology mostly,” Dr Suri Raju V, MD of the hospital, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka oxygen beds COVID 19
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp