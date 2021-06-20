769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: An alarming trend of more children testing positive for Covid-19 over the last 10 days in Mysuru district has come as a shocker to parents who are already reeling under the fear of a possible third wave that is likely to hit children.

According to the data available with TNSE, 769 children below the age of 18 have tested positive in the district between June 9 and 18. Of them, 301 are between the age group of 0 and 10. Mysuru district has reported over 7,600 Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days and going by the data, close to 10% of fresh cases are below the age of 18.

A senior health official said that most of the children were asymptomatic and were in home isolation. The official said hospitalisation among this age group was less compared to adults. The official also pointed out that over 4,500 children between the age group of 0 and 10 were infected with Covid-19 in the district since March last year. “While 1,521 kids were infected in the first wave, over 3,000 children have been infected from April 2021 till date,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru district administration is making efforts to improve paediatric facilities anticipating the third wave. DC Dr Bagadi Gautham said that the primary focus now was on containing the current situation and the administration will also be focussing on paediatric management.

