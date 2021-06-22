STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

December 2005 IISc attack accused acquitted

NIA court says prosecution hasn’t made out a strong case against Habeeb 

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

ndian Institute of Science

File Photo of Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bengaluru acquitted Tripura resident Mohammed Habeeb (41), who was arrested in the December 2005 terror attack at the IISc in Bengaluru. Prof Munish Chandra Puri of IIT-Delhi had died, and four other scientists had suffered injuries after gunmen had opened fire at the ongoing meeting of international scientists on the IISc campus on December 28, 2005.

Habeeb, a garage mechanic, was arrested in 2017 by NIA on the basis of a confessional statement by the accused, Sabahuddin, who was arrested by Lucknow police in 2008 in the IISc case. The latter had reportedly claimed that Habeeb helped him cross the border to Bangladesh after the IISc attack.

Special Judge Kasanappa Naik while discharging Habeeb said that the prosecution has not made out a prime facie case against Habeeb to frame charges under various sections, including 121 (waging war against the government of India), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UA(P)A. The judge said that he “failed to understand why he was arraigned as an accused in the case”.

The NIA court disagreed with the prosecution and accepted Habeeb’s plea that the “police have not stated anything in the chargesheet about the accused, and also not collected any evidence which show that the accused has any distinct knowledge of the incident or crime involved in this case at any point of time”, Habeeb’s lawyer Mohammed Tahir had argued before the court. “On the basis of the materials available on hand, I am of the considered opinion that there is no sufficient grounds to proceed against accused,” the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA IISc
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp