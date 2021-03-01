STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Iron Man’ robbed of mobile by three teenagers

One of the three teenagers pushed him, while another grabbed his high-end mobile phone and fled on a waiting scooter, which was kept running by the third person.

Published: 01st March 2021 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

biker helmet bike gang

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Iron Man’ Arjun Iyengar (47), who was out on a morning walk, was attacked and robbed by three scooter-borne teenagers near Bashyam Circle at Sadashivanagar around 6 am on Saturday.
One of the three teenagers pushed him, while another grabbed his high-end mobile phone and fled on a waiting scooter, which was kept running by the third person.

A bruised and shaken Arjun filed a complaint with Sadashivanagar police, who have launched a hunt for the accused. The police suspect them to be professionals considering their modus operandi. Arjun is a techie who works in the healthcare sector and stays in the US. He, his wife and two children are on a visit to Bengaluru, his hometown.

Arjun has completed one of the world’s most gruelling sports, the ‘Iron Man’ triathlon, multiple times. The race includes a 42 km run, 180 km of bicycling and 3.5 km of swimming. The latest race he took part in was two years ago, which he completed in about 16 hours. He has completed the Iron Man four times and half-Iron Man 12 times.

He has visited around 50 countries. Though he has been to some of the most dangerous countries in the world, including Rio De Janeiro and Brasilia in Brazil, he has never once been mugged or robbed. 
He said that when the teenagers snatched his phone, he fell, but recovered immediately. When he started chasing them, they hit an obstacle on the road, lost balance, but regained control and sped away.

Arjun said, “I would advise those getting robbed not to resist, because you don’t know if the attackers are armed.” His sister Vandana Harish, who too stays in the US but is in Bengaluru now, said, “I am surprised that my brother who is super tough could be mugged.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Iyengar
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp