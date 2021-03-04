Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape: RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli gets threat calls, files plaint

Manju Shettar By

BENGALURU: A day after filing a petition before the city police over BJP leader Ramesh Jarakaholi’s alleged sex tape, RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli has been receiving threat calls from unknown persons. He filed a complaint before Ramanagar police on Tuesday, saying he has received four such calls, threatening him of dire consequences.

As he stays at Kanakapura, he approached the Ramanagar Superintendent of Police and sought protection. Cubbon Park police, meanwhile, issued summons to Kallahalli to appear before the investigation officer and Cubbon Park Police Inspector B Maruthi at 11 am on Thursday. Kallahalli has been asked to share details of the tape.

Since he is not directly related to the incident, the police are probing his relationship with the woman and her family and yet to ascertain who recorded the video. A senior police officer from the Cubbon Park Subdivision said a team is trying to trace the woman.

“We will only file an FIR once her statement is recorded,” he said.

Kallahalli, who approached Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday seeking protection for the woman, does not seem to have details about her. He told The New Indian Express, “The woman’s relatives approached me in the city and shared the video. They asked me for help to get justice for her as she was facing a life threat. I have never met her. She is at an isolated place and she will be ready to give a statement to the police once she feels safe to reach them.”