Social activist seeks to withdraw sexual assault complaint against Karnataka BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: A day after six ministers in the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet got a temporary injunction from a city court, restraining the media from telecasting or publishing any news or showing defamatory footage and pictures, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, who had filed a complaint against BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, has now written to the police stating that he wants to withdraw it.

The activist’s complaint, accusing Jarkiholi of sexual harassment, had eventually led to the latter’s resignation from the council of ministers. Kallahalli said he was distancing himself from the case on ‘moral grounds’ as former CM H D Kumaraswamy had alleged that Rs 5 crore had changed hands in the case. An advocate, representing Kallahalli, turned up at Cubbon Park police station on Sunday afternoon and submitted a petition on behalf of the activist.

The police, who received the petition, reportedly told the advocate that they cannot stop the investigation at this stage. The police, who have not registered an FIR yet, have continued their efforts to trace the woman seen in the alleged sex-tape. A senior police officer said that they will consult legal experts and also summon Kallahalli, if required, before deciding on the future course of action.

In the petition, Kallahalli has stated he is withdrawing the complaint in the interest of the survivor and society. He expressed displeasure over the photos and videos of the survivor going viral on social media and people defaming her. “I had requested in the complaint only to investigate whether there was sexual harassment.

I had done this based on the information provided by a family member of the survivor. However, the issue boomeranged against me and the survivor, as many doubted my intention and made derogatory and baseless statements. Instead of supporting me and helping the survivor get justice, many targeted me and questioned my integrity. This is nothing but ‘shooting the messenger’,” he stated.

HDK’s comment questions my integrity, says activist

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dinesh Kallahalli said he still stands by his complaint and there was no pressure on them or threat to withdraw it. “Former CM H D Kumaraswamy made a serious allegation that Rs 5 crore had changed hands in this case and I am close to a politician. People would have ignored such a statement if any other person had made such allegations.

But it coming from a man who was twice CM and will make people believe such statements. Hence, I demand Kumaraswamy reveal whether Rs 5 crore was given by cash or cheque, and to reveal the name of the politician with whom I am close. Kumaraswamy’s statement is the sole reason for me to withdraw the complaint, as it questions my integrity,” he said.